ViewLift announces team Extension in India

“Having experience of operating in the Indian and global markets, both Shraddha and Sujith will be instrumental for ViewLift as we continue with our market expansion,” said Manik Bambha, co-founder and president at ViewLift. “Since Shraddha and Sujith joined the team, we have seen the direct impact of their dedication to our customers and to improving our product offerings constantly. We have exceptional talent in these two, and we are eager to watch them flourish in their new roles.”