ViewLift announces team Extension in India

Shraddha Pednekar is Chief Experience Officer & Sujith Vellat is Chief Technology Officer.
ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT (over-the-top) solutions, announced today the recent promotions of Shraddha Pednekar to CXO and Sujith Vellat to CTO. Viewlift has brought together a strong team of people, including CXO-level leaders over the past few months.
The announcement comes as ViewLift, an enabler of popular regional focus OTT platforms like Hoichoi, Oho Gujarati and Kanchaa Lannka, looks to further expand its operations in India and the subcontinent. The talent that ViewLift is looking to recruit in India, will support increasing the B2B presence on separate OTT platforms. Those additional teams will be tasked with developing ViewLift's long-term capabilities, with its strong leadership at the helm.
“Having experience of operating in the Indian and global markets, both Shraddha and Sujith will be instrumental for ViewLift as we continue with our market expansion,” said Manik Bambha, co-founder and president at ViewLift. “Since Shraddha and Sujith joined the team, we have seen the direct impact of their dedication to our customers and to improving our product offerings constantly. We have exceptional talent in these two, and we are eager to watch them flourish in their new roles.”
As the company’s first CXO, Shraddha Pednekar will be responsible for global project delivery and client engagement and satisfaction, as well as help, strengthen ViewLift’s end-to-end product development based on ongoing client experience. While as CTO at ViewLift, Vellat will be responsible for guiding the continued development and innovation of the company’s end-to-end streaming and OTT platform, enabling customers with advanced monetization, real-time analytics, growth tools and significantly reduced time to market.