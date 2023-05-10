Vignesh Narayanan joins JioAds as VP-Business Head, Media

Prior to this, Narayanan was working with Airtel Ads as business head.
Vignesh Narayanan has announced to join JioAds as VP-business head, media, he made this announcement on Linkedin. He wrote in the caption, “ I Looking forward to working with Gulshan Verma (CEO, JioAds) and the Jio Ads team to scale #Jioads and build the next billion $$$ business in the Jio family.
Prior to this, Narayanan was working with Airtel Ads as business head. Prior to that, he was working with MediaMath as senior director for International media partnerships.