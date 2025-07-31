Vigor Media Worldwide joins Rajesh Bahal as strategic business advisor for India & Middle East

Vigor Media Worldwide, a global PR firm, announced the onboarding of pharma veteran Rajesh Bahal as strategic business advisor for India and Middle East. With his experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having worked with companies such as Zydus, Cipla, USV, IPCA, Wanbury, and many more, Bahal will strengthen Vigor Media Worldwide's PR and investor relations capabilities.

"I'm excited to join Vigor Media Worldwide and leverage my experience to drive growth and excellence in the PR and communications space. I'm looking forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional results for our clients," said Rajesh Bahal.

"We're thrilled to have Rajesh on board. His vast experience in the pharmaceutical industry will be invaluable in helping us navigate the complex healthcare landscape. He'll play a pivotal role in advising us on social media and LinkedIn management , Investor relations , public relations , brand management, podcast etc as well as healthcare awards. His expertise will undoubtedly enhance our services and help us deliver more effective solutions for our clients," said Nikhil Singhal, founder of Vigor Media Worldwide.

As strategic business advisor for India and Middle East, Bahal will oversee the company's growth and strategy in the region. His expertise in healthcare communications and PR will enable the company to provide more comprehensive solutions to its clients.