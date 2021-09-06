Vijay Subramaniam quits Amazon Prime as Content Head

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video India has decided to move on from the company as per the sources. The news was confirmed by the company in an official statement : "We are grateful to him for his valuable contributions over the last 4 years. Vijay has played a key role in Prime Video’s growth in India in this period. In his content leadership role, Vijay helped forge several key creator partnerships as well as laid great focus on expanding our content selection across languages. We wish Vijay the very best for his upcoming endeavors.

Director and Country Manager Gaurav Gandhi will continue to lead Prime Video in India and work across all teams to accelerate Prime Video’s mission to be the most-loved entertainment brand in the country."