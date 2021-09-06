Vijay Subramaniam quits Amazon Prime as Content Head

Gaurav Gandhi to lead Prime Video in India.
Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video India has decided to move on from the company as per the sources. The news was confirmed by the company in an official statement : "We are grateful to him for his valuable contributions over the last 4 years. Vijay has played a key role in Prime Video’s growth in India in this period. In his content leadership role, Vijay helped forge several key creator partnerships as well as laid great focus on expanding our content selection across languages. We wish Vijay the very best for his upcoming endeavors.
Director and Country Manager Gaurav Gandhi will continue to lead Prime Video in India and work across all teams to accelerate Prime Video’s mission to be the most-loved entertainment brand in the country."
Subramaniam joined Amazon Prime Video in 2017 as content head. Prior to that, he worked with Walt Disney India in 2007 as executive director, media networks, before which he worked at MTV, ENIL- Radio Mirchi, Star India and Stardust.