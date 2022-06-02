Vijay Swaminathan appointed head of marketing at Kraft Heinz India

He was recently promoted to the role of head of marketing from the role of senior marketing manager.
Vijay Swaminathan took to Linkedin to announce that he has been elevated to the role of head of marketing at Kraft Heinz India. He had been working at the company for the past 2 years.
Prior to his stint at Kraft Heinz, he spent 7 years at Unilever. He has even had a stint in the world of advertising. He spent two years working at DraftFCB+Ulka as a senior account executive.
According to his LinkedIn bio, he has over 12 years of experience in brand management, new product development, brand building, brand launches, digital marketing, precision marketing and managing brand P&L.