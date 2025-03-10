Vikas Purohit joins The Times of India as CEO - New Business Ventures

Vikas Purohit has joined BCCL (The Times of India) as CEO - new business ventures, where he will be responsible for developing and executing the pivots into new opportunities. In this role, he will design high-potential new venture concepts, develop strategic business plans, and drive execution to build scalable and profitable ventures.

Most recently, Vikas worked as director & head - Small Business Group (SBG) at Meta India, where he led a team supporting over 10 million small businesses across the country. Prior to Meta, he was the CEO of Tata Unistore, and has also held key leadership roles at Amazon Fashion, Reliance Brands, and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail.

Vikas holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT BHU and a PGDBM from IIM Bangalore.