Vikatan appoints Bala Murugan as national head - sales

After a 5 year hiatus, Bala Murugan has returned to Vikatan group as national head – sales. Murugan has over 24 years experience as a media seller. His Linkedin profile mentions that he has worked across mediums such as print, TV, digital, and OOH. He began his advertising journey with The Hindu in 1996. He moved to Vikatan group in 2000 and has since then been a part of several magazine launches and projects. He will be responsible for revenue stream generation and growth.
From January 2016 till March, he was working with with Mark Metro – a start-up which was part of VAS Media Network. Mark Metro is the exclusive advertising concessionaires for Chennai Metro Stations. He worked closely with advertising and branding at Chennai Metro Stations.