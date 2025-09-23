Vikram Sakhuja takes over as MRUCI chairman, Dhruba Mukherjee named vice chairman

Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) held its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 22, 2025. Vikram Sakhuja, partner and director, Madison World, and Dhruba Mukherjee, CEO, ABP, have been elected as chairman and vice chairman respectively. Shashidhar Sinha will now serve as chairman of the IRS Technical Committee. The announcement was made at MRUCI’s board meeting after the AGM.

Sakhuja takes over from Shailesh Gupta, wholetime director, Jagran Prakashan, who served two consecutive terms (2023–2025).

Shailesh Gupta said: “The Board’s approval of the pilot marks a significant milestone for the Indian Readership Survey. By beginning with a metro and two states, we are ensuring financial prudence while building operational confidence. The learnings from this phase will guide the nationwide rollout, delivering a robust and credible readership measurement system that the print industry deserves. I sincerely thank our Board Members and stakeholders for their support and extend my best wishes to Mr. Vikram Sakhuja and the new Board.”

Vikram Sakhuja said: “I thank Mr. Shailesh Gupta for his leadership and guidance. I am deeply honoured to take on the role of Chairman at MRUCI and thank the Board for placing their confidence in me. Our endeavour is to restore the IRS as the gold standard in readership research and the most credible survey in the country.”

Three new members have joined the board of governors: Navaneeth LV, CEO, THG Publishing, Surinder Chawla, president response, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Shashidhar Sinha, executive chairman, Mediabrands-India and Upali Nag, president strategy - South Asia, WPP Media.

Vikram Sakhuja has over 38 years of experience, having served as global CEO of Maxus WW, CEO of GroupM South Asia, and CEO of Mindshare South Asia. He has also held senior roles at P&G, Coca-Cola, and Star TV. Sakhuja has been part of several industry bodies including ASCI, ABC, RSCI, BARC, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and AAAI. He is an IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta alumnus.

Dhruba Mukherjee, CEO of ABP has been with the group since 1997. Over his two-decade career, he has worked across brand management, audience development, advertising sales, and production before becoming CEO. He is an alumnus of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, IISW&BM, Calcutta University, LSE, and Harvard Business School’s Senior Executive Leadership Program.