Vinay Subramanyam moves on from Pidilite

He was the Chief Marketing Officer, since December 2021.
Pidilite's chief marketing officer Vinay Subramanyam has stepped down from his position. He joined the adhesive manufacturing company in December 2021 from Britannia Industries where he worked for 6 years and his last held designation was vice president of marketing. Subramanyam posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile
Previously, he had a three year stint at Kellogg's as the associate director of marketing. He has over 17 years of sales & marketing experience in the FMCG sector with companies such as Kellogg's and General Mills. He earlier headed Britannia’s joint venture with Greece’s cakes & confectionery major Chipita. Subramanyam holds a management degree from the Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad.