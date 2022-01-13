Vinay Subramanyam steps down as Britannia's vice president of marketing

He had worked at Britannia for the last 6 years.
Vinay Subramanyam has stepped down as Britannia's vice president of marketing. He had spent six years working at the company handling the marketing of brands across the biscuits category such as GoodDay, Marie Gold, Potazos, Britannia Bourbon and so on.
He had updated his LinkedIn to reflect the same and his next move is unknown as of now. He had joined as the marketing head of Britannia Industries in October 2019, after Ali Harris Shere stepped down from the role. Prior to this role, he had a three year stint at Kellogg's as the associate director of marketing.
He has over 17 years of sales & marketing experience in the FMCG sector with companies such as Kellogg's and General Mills. He earlier headed Britannia’s joint venture with Greece’s cakes & confectionery major Chipita. Subramanyam holds a management degree from the Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad.