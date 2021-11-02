Vinay Surya appointed as Managing Director of Surya Roshni

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Surya said, “I am grateful to our Chairman and the Board for bestowing this responsibility on me. We will continue to work towards making Surya stronger, agile and vibrant in the changing macro environment. We have a dedicated team of the best professionals in the industry and I am quite confident of achieving greater heights together. Surya has done a lot of measures to help the needy during the pandemic period, and will escalate its efforts towards the well-being of the Indian public. We are focusing on a new vision of Surya Roshni, and will work towards delivering more value for all our stakeholders.”