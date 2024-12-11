Vinayak Singh joins Reliance Digital as head of digital marketing. Prior to this role, Singh was working with Bajaj Consumer Care in a similar role as head of digital marketing.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Singh has over a decade of experience in marketing and communication with expertise in digital marketing, D2C marketing, data-driven marketing, online reputation management, and more.

Throughout his career, Singh has worked with organisations like LG Electronics, Abbott Nutrition NL, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co., and more