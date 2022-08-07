Vineet Nair joins Amazon India as media head

Nair has almost 15 years of experience and his last stint was at Mindshare India
Vineet Nair has joined Amazon India as head of media. Nair has almost 15 years of experience in media buying for FMCG brands and e-commerce industry.
Previously, he worked with Mindshare India for almost two years (December 2020 to August 2022) as a vice president, where he was heading the client leadership and planning vertical for team Unilever India. With majority of his professional time spent in Mindshare, Nair started his career in 2008 with Lodestar Universal.
Additionally, he was associated with Amazon India from May 2019 to December 2020 as a senior media manager.
Nair shared this news in a LinkedIn post. He said in the post:
“Excited to share that I have joined Amazon India as Media Head. It's been a week now and everyone has been so welcoming. As I return to this organisation, I am looking forward to continue working with an amazing set of people and #workhardhavefunmakehistory again!”
He added, “This news is also bittersweet as it meant leaving the Purple Family at Mindshare GroupM. Of my 15 years of experience, majority of them have been spent at Mindshare where I have learnt and grown as a professional every single day with new challenges. It's what has led me to this point in my career, I am thankful of this organisation and its people.”