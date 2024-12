Vinit Kumar joins The Media Lab as COO. Prior to this role, Kumar was working with Madison World as vice president for the past 2 years.

Kumar took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

He is a strategist, and a marketing professional with over 25 years of experience spanning across media and non-media functions. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like HCL Infosystems, Lintas Media Group, Mindshare, and Zenith Optimedia.