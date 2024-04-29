Vinny Abhishek joins Omnicom Media Group

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vinny Abhishek has been appointed as AVP and head of commerce business at Omnicom Media Group. Previously, he was working with Cheil as a business head.
Abhishek will be responsible for leading OMG's Commerce product offerings under Transact (OMG's eCommerce arm) and will also be tasked with co-creating the vision and strategy for the practice in the market.
A data-driven digital marketer with 13 years of experience across the board, ranging from digital media sales, planning and buying, Abhishek comes with in-depth expertise in E-commerce marketing.
During his stint at Cheil for five years, Abhishek led Media planning, buying and eCommerce functions for Samsung. He was also the business head for the non-Samsung business vertical. Previously he was associated with MRM//McCann, a digital arm for McCann Worldwide.