VIP Industries appoints Sameer Wanchoo as CMO

VIP Industries has recently appointed Sameer Wanchoo as its chief marketing officer. He joins the luggage company after a seven-year stint at Eureka Forbes, where he served as CMO and led the company’s brand and marketing initiatives across categories. His career spans over two decades across FMCG, consumer durables, retail, media and entertainment.Wanchoo, who will be based out of Mumbai, posted on LinkedIn about this development.

Prior to Eureka Forbes, Wanchoo held senior marketing roles at CavinKare, where he worked across personal care, foods and beverages, and earlier led hair care brands such as Chik, Nyle, Meera and Karthika. He has also worked with Mattel as category manager for infant and pre-school brands, Big Bazaar (Future Retail) as head of FoodBazaar for the West Zone, and Dabur India in product and group product management roles. His early career includes stints at Starcom and ESPN Star Sports.