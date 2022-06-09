VIP Industries appoints Suyash Dongare as Head of Digital Marketing

Previously, he was with Red Fuse India as Digital Head.
VIP Industries has recently appointed Suyash Dongare as Head Of Digital Marketing. He joins after a short stint with Red Fuse India as Digital Head. A digital marketing professional with more than 11 Years of experience in branding, performance and digital transformation projects, Dongare has worked on brands from FMCG, BFSI, Real Estate, Pharmaceuticals and Direct Sales Industries.
In the past, he has also worked with Mindshare as senior director, iProspect, XECO, Alchemist Digitam Media. He has also worked as a guest lecturer at K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research