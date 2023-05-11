VIP Industries elevates Neetu Kashiramka as Executive Director

She will also be Additional Director on the company’s Board, with May 8, 2023.
Luggage and travel accessories firm, VIP Industries elevates its chief financial officer, Neetu Kashiramka as executive Director, effective May 8.
Neetu will continue to perform the role of CFO with the company. She has been promoted with the additional responsibility of Executive Director for Five years.
She will also be Additional Director on the company’s Board, with May 8, 2023.
Neetu is a qualified Chartered Accountant having over 26 years of post qualification experience. She brings in more than two decades of experience in the Corporate Finance function across several organizations.
Before joining the Company, she was working as CFO with Greaves Cotton Limited, a listed Company in the Engineering sector. Neetu started her career with Kewal Kiran & Company and thereafter moved to Jyothy Laboratories Limited. She had a long stint spanning over 17 years with Jyothy.