Vipin Unni joins OTT platform aha as Chief Marketing Officer

Vipin Unni has joined OTT platform aha as Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, he worked as the Head of Strategy for the Malayalam and Telugu cluster at Sun TV Network. Unni announced the transition in a LinkedIn post.

Advertisment

In his new role, Unni will focus on driving subscriptions, enhancing brand presence, and fostering brand loyalty by leveraging audience insights and trends. He aims to create compelling content campaigns that engage audiences and establish aha as a trusted, relatable brand, encouraging subscriber growth through targeted marketing and loyalty initiatives.

With a career beginning at Hindustan Unilever as a territory sales in-charge, Unni has also held roles at Reliance Infocomm, Airtel, and Star TV Network. Unni has over 22 years of consumer marketing experience. His extensive journey spans across OTT, GEC, telecom, and FMCG sectors, covering every facet of consumer marketing—from shaping content communication to managing brand and media portfolios, driving brand building, acquisition, retention, rural reach, and product distribution.