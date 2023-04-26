Viral Pitch appoints Rahul Sharma as Vice President - Growth and Strategy

Speaking about his appointment, Rahul Sharma, Vice President-Growth and Strategy, said, "I am thrilled to be joining Viral Pitch, a company that has established itself as a leader in influencer marketing and advertising. I look forward to working with the team to build on this success and develop a growth strategy that will help us achieve our vision of becoming the go-to destination for influencer marketing and advertising. My focus will be on building a strong sales team, identifying new revenue streams, and exploring new business opportunities."