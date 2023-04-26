Viral Pitch appoints Rahul Sharma as Vice President - Growth and Strategy

In his new role, Rahul will be overseeing overall business development, and identifying new business opportunities for revenue growth.
Viral Pitch, a leading influencer marketing and advertising company, is proud to announce the appointment of Rahul Sharma as vice president- growth and strategy. In his new role, Rahul will be responsible for driving Viral Pitch's growth strategy, overseeing overall business development, and identifying new business opportunities for revenue growth.
As Vice President of Growth and Strategy, Rahul will play a key role in shaping Viral Pitch's growth strategy, with a focus on driving revenue growth and expanding the company's market presence by developing relationships with key partners and clients. He will work closely with the leadership team to develop and execute comprehensive marketing plans that align with the company's overall business objectives, striking a balance between strategic brand-building initiatives, mid-term lead generation and nurturing, and short-term tactics to achieve targets.
Speaking about his appointment, Rahul Sharma, Vice President-Growth and Strategy, said, "I am thrilled to be joining Viral Pitch, a company that has established itself as a leader in influencer marketing and advertising. I look forward to working with the team to build on this success and develop a growth strategy that will help us achieve our vision of becoming the go-to destination for influencer marketing and advertising. My focus will be on building a strong sales team, identifying new revenue streams, and exploring new business opportunities."
Viral Pitch founder, Sumit Gupta, said, "We are delighted to welcome Rahul to the Viral Pitch team. His experience and expertise in developing successful growth strategies will be invaluable to us as we look to expand our business and services. I am confident that Rahul's leadership and vision will play a crucial role in driving Viral Pitch's growth and success."
With over thirteen years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, Rahul is a seasoned expert in business development and growth strategy. Prior to joining Viral Pitch, Rahul was handling agency business at Momspresso. Apart from that, he has held leadership positions at several leading advertising firms, where he developed and implemented growth strategies that delivered significant revenue and business growth.