Virginia Sharma joins Google Cloud as Head of Marketing, India

Virginia Sharma has recently joined Google India as marketing head. In this role, she will lead Cloud marketing for the region. She joins the technology company from JioSaavn, the leading audio OTT platform where she worked as vice president, brand solutions for around 2 years and was responsible for driving the adoption of JioSaavn’s innovative advertising solutions for brands and overseeing agency and client relationships.
With around 23 years of experience leading marketing and sales teams, in the past Sharma has worked with LinkedIn for more than 5 years, where she excelled in the top 10% of sales leaders. Virginia also worked with IBM for more than 15 years in various global and regional roles, including India vice president of marketing and communications before joining LinkedIn Asia Pacific in 2014.