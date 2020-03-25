Virginia Sharma quits LinkedIn

Sharma spent close to six years at LinkedIn since joining the company in mid 2014. She will be based in Gurgaon in her new and upcoming role.
“I am looking forward to bringing all of this experience to my next play, which will be announced early May. I will continue to be based in Gurgaon, India and remain in the digital media and advertising fraternity, so not going very far at all,” Sharma wrote.
Prior to joining LinkedIn, she was VP, Marketing, Systems and Technology Group at IBM where she spent close to 15 years of her career.