Virtue appoints Kartick Krishnamurthy as Business Director

He has in the past worked with agencies such as Ogilvy Mumbai, Lowe Personal, DDB Dubai and JWT Bangalore.
Virtue, the creative agency powered by VICE, continues to expand its India team, appointing experienced communications executive Kartick Krishnamurthy as Business Director.
This appointment comes soon after former Famous Innovations founding member, Hayden Scott, joined Virtue’s India team as Senior Creative Director.
Kartick comes with over 20 years experience in brand management and advertising both in India and MEA, where he partnered with clients to steer their brand strategy and drive business growth. He has in the past worked with agencies such as Ogilvy Mumbai, Lowe Personal, DDB Dubai and JWT Bangalore.
He was instrumental in driving Dell Computers and the Pepsi Foods business including Cheetos, Lays, Sunbites and Quaker Oats in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. In India his portfolio includes clients such as Puma, Castrol BP, The Richard Gere Foundation and Diageo Scotch portfolio.
In addition to strengthening relationships with existing clients such as Diageo, and AB InBev, Kartick will further tap into the cultural intelligence and production capabilities of VICE Media Group to enable brands to connect with consumers.
Lesley John, managing director, Virtue APAC said: “Virtue connects brands with consumers through emerging culture, making them relevant and future ready. Kartick’s experience is perfect to drive that for Virtue as we continue to grow the agency in India. He will work closely with the executive team and senior client partners to shape the future of their brands and I’m delighted to welcome him to Virtue.”
Kartick said: “Virtue is this amazing powerhouse of world-class creative minds and strategists, with an unparalleled flair for building brands from inside culture. With this heady mix, I see immense opportunity to help drive growth for businesses by thoughtfully challenging norms, and creating a role for brands to sit in the future of culture, and embedded within the ever-evolving fabric of India.”