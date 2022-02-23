Virtue India appoints Hayden Scott as Senior Creative Director

Scott has more than 15 years experience and he joins from one of India’s hottest indie agencies, Famous Innovations, where as a founding member he helped it win Independent Agency of the Year seven times running. He has worked across large networks including DDB, Ogilvy and Hakuhodo, as well as other independents such as Strawberryfrog and Metal Communications. Winning more than 75 awards at Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD and the Effies, he was recently named in the 40 top advertising talent under 40.

Virtue’s Executive Creative Director of APAC and Middle East, Ciaran Bonass said: “Hayden's diverse background is exactly what we love about his creative work. At Virtue we feel the best work sits outside of advertising and inside culture, and Hayden brings this with him. He provides a unique lens and approach to creating ideas filled with new perspectives and difference. He has an ability to see cultural tension points, business issues and creative solutions in areas that others don't.”

Virtue, which builds brands from inside culture, works with clients including Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Diageo across its offices in India, Singapore and Japan.

Scott added: “I am incredibly excited to jump into the trenches with the gang at Virtue and realise this tidal wave of opportunity to create work that is culturally meaningful. The world has changed, the language of communication has changed. Virtue, as a part of the VICE Media Group, is uniquely poised at the centre of this zeitgeist. And I’m here for it.”

The appointment follows former BBH executive Victoria Fernandez joining Virtue’s regional headquarters in Singapore as Business Director with other key hires to be announced shortly.