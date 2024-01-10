Virtue Worldwide appoints Abhishek Malik as associate creative director

Hayden Scott, creative head at Virtue India, shared his thoughts on Abhishek's appointment, stating, “Abhishek, or Toto as we fondly call him, is exactly the kind of talent we hope to nurture at Virtue India. He understands India and Bharat with an intuitiveness that is incredible. I’m certain that his diverse experience as a storyteller across formats will help bring a unique nuance to the stories we create for our clients. I am so excited to have Toto on board and I can’t wait to see how his own story unfolds here at Virtue.”