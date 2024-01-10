Virtue Worldwide appoints Abhishek Malik as associate creative director

He was previously working with Schbang.
Virtue Worldwide, the agency powered by VICE Media Group, has announced the appointment of Abhishek Malik as associate creative director (Copy) for Virtue India. Abhishek Malik's journey in the advertising industry began in 2017 at Digital LB Delhi, working on clients such as Canon, Tinder, Fortis, Comedy Central, and MTV Beats.
Taking a break from advertising in 2018, Abhishek embarked on a storytelling tour across 20 cities with Found on all fours, an artist collective. Notably, he spent a month in Gunehar, Himachal Pradesh, as part of an artist residency, where he ran a storytelling workshop called ‘Kahani Ki Dukaan,’.
Returning to advertising in 2019 with Schbang, Abhishek started as a senior creative strategist and swiftly rose to become a group creative manager in 2022, working on brands such as Fevicol, Ashok Leyland, Amazon Prime, Castrol India, and Dabur.
Hayden Scott, creative head at Virtue India, shared his thoughts on Abhishek's appointment, stating, “Abhishek, or Toto as we fondly call him, is exactly the kind of talent we hope to nurture at Virtue India. He understands India and Bharat with an intuitiveness that is incredible. I’m certain that his diverse experience as a storyteller across formats will help bring a unique nuance to the stories we create for our clients. I am so excited to have Toto on board and I can’t wait to see how his own story unfolds here at Virtue.”
In response to his new role, Abhishek Malik, commented, "As a part of the VICE network, Virtue applies a distinctive cultural approach to building brands. This coupled with my own keen interest in Indian culture and insights, offers me the chance to create work that not only distinguishes itself but also tells stories that matter."