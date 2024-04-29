Virtue Worldwide appoints Saumya Baijal as director of brand strategy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Virtue Worldwide, a new-age creative agency powered by VICE Media Group announces the appointment of Saumya Baijal as director of brand strategy, further strengthening its leadership team in India.
Virtue specialises in helping brands discover an authentic voice at the epicenter of culture. With a presence in 17 cities across 13 countries, Virtue operates as a ‘borderless’ agency, putting together bespoke teams with diverse skills, backgrounds, and perspectives to drive creativity and innovation.
Saumya Baijal brings multifaceted experience to Virtue. Known for her roles as a feminist, ad woman, bilingual writer, storyteller, poet, radio presenter, theater personality, and activist, Saumya has held positions in advertising networks including Ogilvy, McCann Erickson, and MullenLowe Lintas Group. Her portfolio includes collaborations with brands such as Absolut, Google, and Fabindia. Saumya has also served on the jury of the Effies for several years and been an integral part of the Laadli Media Awards for Hindi Journalism jury since 2021.
Huiwen Tow, head of strategy, Virtue APAC, shared her thoughts on Saumya's appointment, stating, “In a world that is more divided than ever before, Saumya is one of those rare individuals that sees the world, not for what it is, but what it can be. She is a force of nature, unafraid to confront the real or challenge the status quo to move the conversation forward in culture. We are beyond ecstatic to have her with the Virtue India leadership team to take us into our next era of growth in India.”
In response to her new role, Saumya Baijal, the newly appointed brand strategy lead, India commented, “I am very excited to be a part of Virtue. The idea of diving deep into constantly evolving culture, extracting the insight, and then giving it a distinct flavour, is a very very interesting challenge. In a world that changes so quickly and so drastically, finding anchors for a brand, embedded in culture, is not only important, but necessary. Virtue understands this, and I can't wait to explore more with the very talented team that has already set up a young, energetic, spirited place, committed to the same endeavour.”
Virtue Worldwide has teamed up with notable brands such as Diageo, poppi, Delta, Vanguard, P&G, General Mills, H&M, Volkswagen, McDonald’s, eToro, Red Bull, and Converse.