Virtue Worldwide appoints Saumya Baijal as director of brand strategy

Huiwen Tow, head of strategy, Virtue APAC, shared her thoughts on Saumya's appointment, stating, “In a world that is more divided than ever before, Saumya is one of those rare individuals that sees the world, not for what it is, but what it can be. She is a force of nature, unafraid to confront the real or challenge the status quo to move the conversation forward in culture. We are beyond ecstatic to have her with the Virtue India leadership team to take us into our next era of growth in India.”