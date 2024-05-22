Virtue Worldwide appoints Sumbul Khan as business lead, India Market

Lesley John, managing director, Virtue APAC, shared her thoughts on Sumbul's appointment, stating, “Our team in India has tremendous talent, ambition and drive to make work that lives and breathes culture whilst driving business results for our clients, and in Sumbul we've found a leader who will support the team in continuing to foster thriving client relationships whilst driving growth for the agency. All of this, with what I'm starting to see as her signature leadership style - always laser-focused on effective outcomes, whilst unflappably calm and collected, with empathy above all else. I look forward to working closely with Sumbul to continue to build our culture and business in India.”