Virtuoso Optoelectronics appoints Nitin Shewale as COO & President

He will be responsible for enhancing top and bottom lines of the company by increasing Business Volumes & Product Portfolio basket.
Virtuoso Optoelectronics (VOEPL) an emerging manufacturer of high-volume, large-scale production of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and consumer and industrial products has today announced the appointment of Nitin Shewale as its chief operating officer and president. A well known personality in the consumer durable industry and has experience which spans over 33 years. In his current role, Nitin Shewale will be responsible for enhancing top and bottom lines of the company by increasing Business Volumes & Product Portfolio basket.
Shewale throughout his illustrious career has handled home appliances products like refrigerators, washing machines, compressors and other backward integration component manufacturing. He has proven expertise in Green and Brown field projects, home appliance product & technology development, profit center operations and supply chain management. Prior to joining VOEPL, Mr. Nitin was the COO and Operations Director of German Multinational, Liebherr Appliances, Aurangabad and headed the Home Appliances division of Videocon Industries, Aurangabad as an associate vice president till March 2018.
Commenting on this high level appointment, Sukrit Bharati, M.D, VOEPL said, “We decided to bring Nitin as the COO and president of VOEPL because of his remarkable experience in manufacturing & work in the consumer durable industry over the last 33 years. His expertise in Green and Brown field projects, home appliance product & technology development and supply chain management will help maximize companies operational efficiencies & profits. Further, he can guide the company towards establishing itself as a strong manufacturer in the EMS and Consumer Goods Sector.”
Nitin Shewale, COO & President, VOEPL said, “I am happy to take on this role and thank Sukrit and VOEPL for believing in me and my passion for manufacturing. I look forward to leading the company to new heights and bringing value to the company.”