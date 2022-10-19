Virtuoso Optoelectronics appoints Nitin Shewale as COO & President

Commenting on this high level appointment, Sukrit Bharati, M.D, VOEPL said, “We decided to bring Nitin as the COO and president of VOEPL because of his remarkable experience in manufacturing & work in the consumer durable industry over the last 33 years. His expertise in Green and Brown field projects, home appliance product & technology development and supply chain management will help maximize companies operational efficiencies & profits. Further, he can guide the company towards establishing itself as a strong manufacturer in the EMS and Consumer Goods Sector.”