Visa announces Rishi Chhabra as new Country Manager for India

Visa announced the appointment of Rishi Chhabra as the country manager for India. In his new role, Rishi will be responsible for the India business, owning senior client relationships and leading and executing Visa’s strategic initiatives for the market.

As Country Manager, Rishi and his team will work closely with cross functional teams across India and Asia Pacific to drive the India agenda for Visa. Rishi will report to Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for the cluster of markets namely India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

Rishi Chhabra, country manager, India, Visa said, “I am excited to lead Visa's efforts as the country manager for Visa India. I believe in Visa’s capabilities and commitment to uplift everyone, everywhere, and be the best way to pay and be paid. With Visa’s fantastic team in India, we will continue to empower financial inclusion and digital growth particularly for small and medium enterprises across the country. I look forward to enhancing the value we bring to our clients, partners, and consumers, by leveraging Visa's trusted brand to drive innovation and secure digital payments."

Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, India and South Asia said, “We are delighted to announce that Rishi Chhabra will be taking on the role of India Country Manager for Visa, reflecting our continued commitment to the Indian digital payments ecosystem. With his leadership and dedication, Visa will continue to deliver top-notch services to consumers and businesses across India."

Rishi joined Visa in 2023 as VP and head, merchant services and acquiring for India and the South Asia markets, and was key to driving Visa’s key merchant, acquirer and co brand relationships. His experience spans over two decades in financial services and payments across the US, India and Sri Lanka, including being a business leader at Visa’s Foster City offices in the US. Before joining Visa, Rishi served as country head, Fiserv, India and Sri Lanka. Previously, he has held leadership positions in organisations like First Data Corp and PayPal, and has worked with JP Morgan, ABN AMRO and General Electric.

Rishi holds a Masters in Industrial Engineering from The Ohio State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Mumbai.