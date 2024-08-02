Visa appoints Anand Jha as vice president, head of government engagement- India and South Asia

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Most recently, Anand served as managing director, government relations at Blackstone for India and South Asia.
Visa has announced the appointment of Anand Jha as vice president and head of government engagement for India and South Asia. In his role, Anand will lead Visa’s engagement with government bodies, regulatory authorities, and key stakeholders across the region.
Most recently, Anand served as managing director, government relations at Blackstone for India and South Asia. Prior to this, he held senior leadership positions at Heineken and Walmart India. Before joining the private sector, Anand was in public service for close to two decades holding pivotal roles across diverse ministries and functions of the Government of India, culminating in his appointment as Additional Director General at Competition Commission of India, Ministry of corporate Affairs.
“I am delighted to welcome Anand to Visa. With this extensive experience, we look forward to further deepening our collaboration and partnership with the Government to accelerate our shared vision of India’s financial inclusion and digital transformation,” said Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, Visa India and South Asia.
“I’m inspired by Visa’s leadership in payments, innovation and inclusion, and am eager to create a meaningful impact to Visa’s mission in the country," said Anand Jha as vice president, head of government engagement for India and South Asia.
Anand holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Trade and Commercial Laws from Durham University, along with multiple degrees from the University of Delhi. Additionally, he has earned professional certification from the Said Business School at Oxford University.