Visa appoints Gaurav Ramdev as Head of Marketing for India & South Asia

Visa has roped in Gaurav Ramdev as its new head of marketing / CMO for India and South Asia. Based in Mumbai, he joins as part of both the India–South Asia Leadership Team and the Asia Pacific marketing leadership team.

He posted about this development on his LinkedIn post.

Ramdev currently also serves as co-chairperson of the National Council of Branding & Marketing at ASSOCHAM, and as a council member of the Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) at ASCI.

Before joining Visa, he spent over two years at Protean eGov Technologies, first as SVP & CMO, and later as EVP – CMO & CGO (CGMO). During his tenure, he built the company’s first marketing organisation, shaped its brand identity, led IPO/public listing communication, and delivered award-winning campaigns across D2C and B2B ecosystems. He also set up Protean’s martech stack and drove growth for PAN card and National Pension System (NPS) services.

Prior to Protean, Ramdev led marketing for RazorpayX, where he expanded the function, scaled brand awareness through the platform’s first brand campaign, strengthened partnerships with VC networks, and drove significant improvements in full-funnel performance and customer acquisition.

He also spent over six years with The Coca-cola Company, leading the Fanta trademark across India and Southwest Asia. His earlier roles included marketing leadership across Coca-Cola, Sprite, Kinley, and Minute Maid in South West Asia.

Ramdev has also worked across FMCG and food categories with Britannia Industries and Orkla Group (MTR), where he led brand portfolios, innovation, and digital strategy. He began his career with ITC Limited and Satyam Computers (Tech Mahindra).