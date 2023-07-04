Visa appoints Rishi Chhabra as VP, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring, India and South Asia

Prior to joining Visa, Rishi has held executive leadership positions at companies like Fiserv (erstwhile First Data Corp.), PayPal and JP Morgan. Rishi is a proud alumnus of Visa, having previously spent over 3 years as a Business Leader in the US Small Business Product team. In his most recent role at Fiserv, he served as country head and general manager for the India and Sri Lanka markets. Shailesh Paul, who till recently led the Merchant Sales & Acquiring team for India and South Asia, has now moved to Singapore in the role of vice president, Global Small Business Solutions for Visa.