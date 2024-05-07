Visa names Sujai Raina as the country manager for India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sujai previously held the positions of vice president and head of business development at Visa.
Visa, the leader in digital payments, today announced the appointment of Sujai Raina as the country manager for India. In his new role, Sujai will be responsible for the India business, taking on the responsibility of leading and executing Visa’s strategic initiatives for the market, partnering with clients and the payments ecosystem.
Sandeep Ghosh will continue in his role as the group country manager for India and South Asia, overseeing operations in India and other markets in the subcontinent, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Sujai joined Visa in 2020 and previously served as vice president and head of business development, India. In addition to his responsibilities as country manager, he will continue to lead business development for Visa in India. He has played an instrumental role in driving Visa’s sales strategy in the country and ensuring performance and growth for Visa and its clients in India.
"Sujai’s role as country manager marks an important step in our commitment to the Indian market. We are confident that under his leadership, Visa will continue to deliver exceptional value to clients, partners and consumers in India", said Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, Visa India and South Asia.
“India’s growth trajectory, and the scale and sophistication of its payment systems, presents a significant opportunity for the continued growth of secure digital payments, driving cash displacement, financial inclusion and digital empowerment, at scale. I look forward to building on the strength of our brand and the trust we enjoy to power the next phase of Visa’s growth in India” said Sujai Raina, country manager for Visa India.
India is a critical growth market for Visa and this announcement is a reflection of its commitment to the market and the potential it offers, to scale digital payments through innovation solutions that are tailored to its unique needs.