Vishal Gaba quits Bira 91

He served as the assistant director of marketing for more than 2 years.
Vishal Gaba recently updated on LinkedIn, that he will quit his journey at Bira as assistant director of marketing. Vishal is a professional with over 16 years of experience in marketing, digital marketing, and communications.
Vishal was in charge of leading and overseeing the internal communications, CRM, channel communications, influencer engagement, performance marketing, experiential marketing, social media, creative, and media buying.
His experiences include working for BCW Global, The Social Booth, Genesis BCW, Adfactors PR, and Movified as a co-founder. Vishal is an alumunus of IIM Ahmedabad and Delhi University.