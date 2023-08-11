Vishal Kaul elevated to associate director of marketing at Disney Sports

Prior to this position, he was at senior manager marketing.
Vishal Kaul has been elevated as associate director marketing - Pro Kabaddi League (Mashal Sports) at Disney Star.
In his new role, he will be head of marketing function for the league which enters landmark 10th edition this year.
He has been with Disney Star for over seven years and his last designation was Senior Manager Marketing Excellence at Star Sports.
With almost 13 years of experience, Kaul has also worked with Percept, Ogilvy, Times Now, Channel V in brand & marketing roles.