Vishal Nicholas is EVP & head of strategy and solutions at Dentsu BX India

Dentsu India has announced the return of Vishal Nicholas as EVP & head of strategy & solutions for Dentsu BX, after a pivotal stint at fintech start-up Jupiter.

Reporting to Narayan Devanathan, president and chief strategy officer, South Asia, Vishal will further add impetus to the network’s business transformation practice. He will collaborate closely with the dentsu leadership team to accelerate Dentsu BX's transformative solutions across India.

His return underscores dentsu India’s commitment to strengthening its talent pool and enhancing its focus on delivering outcome-driven solutions. With his deep expertise and extensive experience in crafting market-winning and future-forward strategies, the BX practice will be even more equipped to empower businesses to seize new growth opportunities.

In his previous tenure at dentsu, Nicholas served as EVP and head of strategy (South & West), Dentsu Creative, where he spent more than 7 years. Prior to that, he worked with agencies such as Lowe Lintas and McCann, steering major brands like Ikea, Myntra, TVS Motors, Toyota, Tata Tea, ITC Aashirvaad, and Britannia. Throughout his career, Nicholas has garnered multiple EFFIE awards across India and the APAC region, solidifying his reputation as an industry leader and a champion of effective, results-driven marketing strategies.

Commenting on Vishal’s appointment, Narayan Devanathan said, “Vishal is one of those rare combinations of brilliantly nice guy, reckless optimist and positive skeptic. He starts by presuming that a new way is possible and then goes about creating it by asking why and why not about the old ways. In short, he’s a wonderful partner to have by your side to create the Next Practices that will define and win the future for clients – exactly our stated agenda at Dentsu BX. We are naturally thrilled to welcome Vishal back to the dentsu family.”

Vishal Nicholas added, “Homecomings are always special. The familiarity of dentsu and the uncharted territory of Dentsu BX – one couldn’t ask for a better combination. It is easy to replicate Best Practices but at Dentsu BX we’re all about creating Next Practices which call for rigour, clarity, and most importantly, imagination. We’re already in the midst of creating Next Practices for some of our clients and can’t wait to see them come to fruition soon.”