Vishal Pathania joins Relaxo Footwears as Head of Digital Marketing

Relaxo Footwears announces the appointment of Vishal Pathania as head of digital marketing. In his new role, Pathania will lead the company’s digital marketing efforts, focusing on creating seamless digital experiences that resonate with today’s consumers.
He brings extensive experience in D2C, e-commerce, and performance marketing. Before joining Relaxo, he played key roles at Hindware Home Innovation and Timex Group India, driving impactful growth and strengthening brand presence.
He has delivered many successful influencer marketing programs which improved brand awareness and also drove the purchase decision effectively. Outside of work, he is a football enthusiast and an avid explorer with a keen interest in innovation and technology.