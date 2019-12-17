Vishnu Sharma joins Crayons Network

Commenting on the hiring Kunal Lalani, chairman, The Crayons Network said, “Vishnu's inputs shall help better navigate the complex media environment and bring incremental value for our esteemed clients. The crayons network has a unified operating model and collaboration is the cornerstone of our business model helping us to deliver full accountability of our client’s investments and bring about ideas that flourish without boundaries. The Crayons network has capabilities and is well positioned to be a data-cum-content driven media partner to brands across sectors driving their overall marketing strategy and Vishnu’s addition to the team will enhance our delivery.“