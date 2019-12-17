Vishnu Sharma joins Crayons Network

The Crayons Network has appointed Vishnu Sharma as Executive Vice President heading media division of The Crayons Network. Prior to this Vishnu was heading the Arena division at Havas media group. An Alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering & IMT Vishnu has over 22 years of experience spanning media strategy, planning, buying and managing large AORs driving integrated media offering with digital at the core. He has worked with major agency groups like GroupM, Madison, Zenithoptimedia, Initiative and Havas. He has worked with clients across sectors such as LG, Hero, Airtel, Videocon, Maruti, Sony, Tinder, OkCupid, Reebok and various others.
Vishnu had couple of successful stints at the publishing side having worked as the National Brand Head at India Today Group and Head of Business Analytics at HT Media.
Commenting on the hiring Kunal Lalani, chairman, The Crayons Network said, “Vishnu's inputs shall help better navigate the complex media environment and bring incremental value for our esteemed clients. The crayons network has a unified operating model and collaboration is the cornerstone of our business model helping us to deliver full accountability of our client’s investments and bring about ideas that flourish without boundaries. The Crayons network has capabilities and is well positioned to be a data-cum-content driven media partner to brands across sectors driving their overall marketing strategy and Vishnu’s addition to the team will enhance our delivery.“
Ranjan Bargotra, president The Crayons Network said, “Vishnu is one of those few media professionals who have great expertise in traditional as well as digital media, which is a strong attribute in today fast changing media landscape. We are delighted to have Vishnu on board and I am certain that our clients will benefit from his rich expertise in media.”