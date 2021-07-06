Vivek Bahl joins Rediffusion as digital lead

Vivek Bahl has joined Rediffusion SmartMedia as Senior Vice President and will be the agency’s Digital Lead in North & East India.
Vivek Bahl has over 27 years of experience in advertising and marketing. He was Head of Social at Havas for the past 3 years, where he focused on making the agency’s key brands, the most engaging within the category in social media. Bahl’s portfolio included Tata Motors commercial vehicles, magicbricks.com, Voltas air conditioners and Toto luxury bathspaces. Prior to Havas, he ran his own social media marketing agency for over 7 years. His leading clients included Domino’s Pizza, OLX, Cadbury Celebrations, Dairy Milk and Silk, Kurkure, Happydent, Mentos, Dunkin’ Donuts and Bausch+Lomb.
“I am looking forward to working with the Rediffusion creative team to take clients’ digital campaigns to greater impact and ROI. The apertures available today in digital allow for smart targeting and far higher creativity. Having worked across multiple categories over the past few years, I have seen the digital scene evolve and grow. At Rediffusion we are going to create unique solutions that communicate brand propositions better and help create a more endearing connect with the consumer”, says Vivek Bahl.
Welcoming Vivek to Rediffusion, Navonil Chatterjee, Joint President said, “Vivek has both wide ranging experience and maturity. He is incisive and insightful about digital usage by brands. He brings new learnings to Team Rediffusion. We are delighted to have him with us.”
Vivek Bahl will be based out of Delhi.