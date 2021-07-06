Vivek Bahl joins Rediffusion as digital lead

“I am looking forward to working with the Rediffusion creative team to take clients’ digital campaigns to greater impact and ROI. The apertures available today in digital allow for smart targeting and far higher creativity. Having worked across multiple categories over the past few years, I have seen the digital scene evolve and grow. At Rediffusion we are going to create unique solutions that communicate brand propositions better and help create a more endearing connect with the consumer”, says Vivek Bahl.