Vivek Bhargava quits Dentsu Performance Group

Speaking about the move, Vivek Bhargava, co-founder of ProfitWheel, said, “ProfitWheel has been active in stealth mode for the last one year. Now, it was finally time to bring it to the fore and get the wheels rolling. With ProfitWheel, we are attempting to connect ad tech with martech to make both efficient. Our eventual goal is to make the advertising and marketing expenses a part of the balance sheet where it becomes the cost of sales rather than an expense. It’s a game-changing model for the startup ecosystem.”