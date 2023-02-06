Vivek Das joins Zoo Media’s FoxyMoron as CEO

Pratik Gupta, co-founder of Zoo Media & FoxyMoron remarks on the appointment, “Having known Vivek professionally for a long time we’re delighted to finally have him amongst us. While his professional credentials speak for themselves, what drove us to him was the alignment of vision and values. Our vision of building a data obsessed and customer experience focussed agency will come to the fore under his leadership. His ability to build process focused, high performing teams makes me excited for the future of FoxyMoron”