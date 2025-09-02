Advertisment
Vivek Joshi joins DreamFolks as AVP of marketing

Prior to this appointment, Joshi was the senior director of marketing at Lendingkart.

afaqs! news bureau
Vivek Joshi

DreamFolks, a global travel and lifestyle services aggregator, has appointed Vivek Joshi as the assistant vice president of marketing. 

Joshi announced the appointment via a LinkedIn post. 

Prior to this appointment, Joshi served as the senior director of marketing at Lendingkart,  a fintech startup in the working capital space.

Before his stint at Lendingkart, Joshi held senior positions in various other companies such as Cheil India, where he was the deputy general manager; Fulcro, where he was the Vice President; Webenza India, where he was the associate director of digital strategy and client servicing; among others. 

DreamFolks
