Vivek Nayer moves on from Mahindra & Mahindra Group

After spending 15 years, Vivek Nayer, the chief marketing officer of Mahindra & Mahindra Group has decided to move on. He joined the group in 2005 as vice president, after which he was elevated as the chief marketing officer for the automotie division. He became the group CMO in 2017. He posted about the move on his twitter account.
Vivek joined the company from Reckitt Benckiser, where he was the marketing manager for around four years. Prior to that, he has also worked with Voltas and Reckitt and Colman India.