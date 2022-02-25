Vivek Saxena joins InMobi as Director - Agency, Programmatic and New Business

Previously, he was with MXPlayer as National Head - Branded Content.
InMoboi has appointed Vivek Saxena as Director - Agency, Programmatic and New Business.He joins from MXPlayer, where he worked as National Head - Branded Content and was responsible for branded content strategy, GTM, Pricing, Production for more than 3 years. He has also worked with TVF as north head - brand partnerships. Prior to this, he has also worked with Hotstar for more than 3 years.
A postgraduate in marketing from FORE School of Management, Vivek has also worked with Bennett Coleman as Deputy Chief Manager in the past.He also had prior stints with Mid-Day Infomedia, The Times Of India and Jagran Prakashan