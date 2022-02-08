Vivek Srivastava from Times Network joins Amazon Prime as Head of Partnerships

At Times Network, he was President - Strategy & Operations, Digital & Broadcast.
Amazon has roped in Vivek Srivastava from Times Network as head of partnerships for prime video channels, India which were recently launched. At Times Network, he was president - strategy & operations, digital & broadcast for more than 7 years. Prior to Times Network, Srivastava worked with Viacom 18 Media for around 7 years, where he handled channel strategy for COLORS as a part of their launch team, moved to handle International Business and Distribution and over the past few years as he served as head - Commercial and Digital at COLORS.
Vivek is a media professional with varied experience in the broadcast domain - P&L Management, business planning, programming strategy, content acquisition & syndication, international business, distribution strategy & planning, audience behavior research, digital marketing and integrated communication. Prior to Viacom, he had worked with TAM Media Research and IMRB.