Vivek Srivastava from Times Network joins Amazon Prime as Head of Partnerships

Amazon has roped in Vivek Srivastava from Times Network as head of partnerships for prime video channels, India which were recently launched. At Times Network, he was president - strategy & operations, digital & broadcast for more than 7 years. Prior to Times Network, Srivastava worked with Viacom 18 Media for around 7 years, where he handled channel strategy for COLORS as a part of their launch team, moved to handle International Business and Distribution and over the past few years as he served as head - Commercial and Digital at COLORS.