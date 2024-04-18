Vivek Wadhera returns to ORIX India as CEO & MD

ORIX India, a financial services company, announced the appointment of Vivek Wadhera as its new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective April 2, 2024. With an illustrious career spanning over twenty-five years in the financial sector, Vivek joins ORIX India with a wealth of experience from esteemed organisations such as Citigroup, Barclays, and most recently DMI Finance, where he served as group chief financial officer.