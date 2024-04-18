Vivek Wadhera returns to ORIX India as CEO & MD

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ORIX India, a financial services company, announced the appointment of Vivek Wadhera as its new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective April 2, 2024. With an illustrious career spanning over twenty-five years in the financial sector, Vivek joins ORIX India with a wealth of experience from esteemed organisations such as Citigroup, Barclays, and most recently DMI Finance, where he served as group chief financial officer.
Having previously dedicated a decade to ORIX India, Vivek returns to the organisation where he previously served as group chief financial officer. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in driving the company's growth trajectory and cementing its position as a leader in the financial services industry.
Vivek's extensive expertise encompasses financial management, money markets, portfolio transactions, and strategic planning. His profound understanding of these domains will be instrumental as ORIX India continues its mission to expand its service offerings and elevate customer experiences.
Vivek is a Chartered Accountant by profession and an alumnus of Sri Ram College of Commerce, where he honed his skills and knowledge in finance and business management.