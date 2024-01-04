VML appoints Amandeep Singh Kochar as SVP for client solutions and integrations in India

Kochar was previously working as head of commercial growth & CX in VML, Malaysia.
Amandeep Singh Kochar has joined VML India as SVP- client solutions and integrations. Kochar's new role will be based in Mumbai.
He announced the update on LinkedIn. "It is a great time to provide comprehensive business solutions with a promise of business outcomes to clients bringing together the deep skillsets, experiences and capabilities of VML across brand, CX and commerce", he wrote in the post.
Kochar is a modern marketer and business leader with over 12 years of industry experience. He possesses hands-on expertise in designing and implementing customer experience and brand strategies. His core purpose and expertise lie in driving business outcomes for various brands and businesses.
He has been associated with VML for more than 6 years. In the past, he has also worked with brands like JWT, TCS, Fresh Marketing Idea, BrandAppZ, KRDS and Brandmovers.