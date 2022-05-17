VML appoints Sabah Iqbal as Managing Director - West & South

Previously, she was with Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.
VML has recently roped in Sabah Iqbal C as managing director for South & West. Previously, she was heading Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate as senior vice president. Prior to this, she was with Digitas India as senior vice president for around 7 years.
A digital strategy and account management professional with cross category experience, Sabah has also worked in the past with Madison Communications as digital account director, Bates Communication, Xebec Communication and Rediffusion