VML Enterprise Solutions Hub, India appoints Rakesh Chawla as CEO

VML has announced the appointment of Rakesh Chawla as CEO of VML Enterprise Solutions Hub (ES Hub), India. Rakesh will focus on ensuring clients benefit from the ES Hub’s world-class engineering, delivery excellence, and acceleration from emerging technologies—including agentic and generative AI.

Operating as a global center of excellence, the Enterprise Solutions Hub collaborates with strategists, creatives, and technologists across VML’s worldwide network.

Rakesh Chawla with deep expertise in building and leading high-performing technology teams for brands, including Microsoft, Amazon, Sears, and IBM. His proven track record in establishing Global Delivery Centers and championing a human-first engineering culture means clients can expect not only speed and scale, but also a relentless focus on quality and partnership.

YiChung Tay, CEO, VML APAC, said, “With Rakesh at the helm, our clients can expect even greater access to the latest technology and creative thinking-delivered with speed, scale, and precision. His leadership will ensure we continue to set new standards for client partnership and business impact across every market we serve.”

Rakesh Chawla, CEO, VML Enterprise Solutions Hub, added, “I am excited to partner with our clients to help them move faster, innovate boldly, and realize their most ambitious goals. By combining VML’s creative vision with the Hub’s engineering excellence, we will deliver solutions that truly make a difference for our clients’ businesses and their customers.”

Symon Hammacott, chief experience officer, APAC, commented, “Our clients are looking for partners who understand their challenges and can deliver meaningful, measurable results. By putting people and innovation at the center of everything we do, we help our clients turn bold ideas into business growth.”