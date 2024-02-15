VML India announces new leadership team

Pinaki has more than two decades of experience in advertising and communications. He started his career in account management, moved to his first role in strategic planning in the year 2000, and has been a planner for global and local blue-chip brands ever since. Over the years his work has spanned diverse categories such as F&B, Nutrition, Automobiles, Technology, and Durables, among others; and he is a trusted advisor to many of our clients and colleagues.